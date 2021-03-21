Bamco Inc. NY Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 20.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,311,000 after buying an additional 1,346,398 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,594,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,004,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 21.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,854,000 after buying an additional 686,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,632,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.47.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $95.34 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $101.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.90.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

