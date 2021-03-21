Bamco Inc. NY Has $6.24 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMX. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 398.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in CarMax by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,635.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $12,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,721,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax stock opened at $133.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.64. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $136.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

