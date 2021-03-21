Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,781 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.06% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $91.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.66 and a 200 day moving average of $86.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $93.40. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FBHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

See Also: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.