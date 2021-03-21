Bamco Inc. NY Makes New $5.30 Million Investment in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 502,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.78% of Atlas Crest Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ACIC opened at $10.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $18.60.

About Atlas Crest Investment

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the leisure, gaming, and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

