Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 6,802 Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Sony were worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sony during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sony during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Sony by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Sony by 706.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

SNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of SNE stock opened at $105.26 on Friday. Sony Co. has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $118.50. The stock has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.93.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. Sony had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

