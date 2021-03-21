Bamco Inc. NY Purchases Shares of 450,000 Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW)

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.87% of Longview Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Longview Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Longview Acquisition alerts:

In other news, Director Larry Robbins acquired 2,500,000 shares of Longview Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LGVW opened at $18.12 on Friday. Longview Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45.

Longview Acquisition Profile

Longview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW).

Receive News & Ratings for Longview Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longview Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.