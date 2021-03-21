Bamco Inc. NY Raises Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 171.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,836 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 15.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Intuit by 26.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Intuit by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Intuit by 22.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 110.3% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $381.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $392.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.93. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The company has a market cap of $104.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

