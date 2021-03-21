Bamco Inc. NY Raises Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 758.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,735 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.05% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEB. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 575.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth $192,000.

PEB opened at $25.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was down 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 1.52%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

