Bamco Inc. NY Sells 44,962 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,962 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.18% of Tower Semiconductor worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSEM. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,228 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 120,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 100,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

TSEM opened at $29.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

