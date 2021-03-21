Bamco Inc. NY Sells 5,025 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.07% of Pool worth $10,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pool by 57.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,686,000 after buying an additional 204,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,917,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,459,345,000 after buying an additional 133,509 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 3,322.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,360,000 after buying an additional 128,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Pool by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,342,000 after buying an additional 99,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 1,397.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after purchasing an additional 88,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $340.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $401.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.79%.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

