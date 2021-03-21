Bamco Inc. NY Trims Stock Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,087 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Redfin were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $72.38 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $98.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.76 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $2,192,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 308,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,775,207.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 112,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,701,443.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,755 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

