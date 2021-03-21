Banano (BAN) Price Down 13.9% This Week

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Banano has a market cap of $13.16 million and approximately $51,050.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Banano has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $263.55 or 0.00459475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00064661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00051763 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00016400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.17 or 0.00141518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.33 or 0.00649126 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,454,067 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,240,183 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

