Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,297 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1,008.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $89.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $90.66.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.8402 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

