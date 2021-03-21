Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 16,707 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.35% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $11,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTLA. State Street Corp grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,058,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,805,000 after acquiring an additional 739,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,645,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,224,000 after purchasing an additional 594,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,595,000 after purchasing an additional 406,842 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,951,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $65.70 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day moving average of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $348,510.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,909,270.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 2,078 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $116,077.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 806,517 shares of company stock worth $50,773,726. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTLA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.