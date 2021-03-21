Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 28,022 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.47% of The Andersons worth $11,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 284.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 212,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Andersons by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,868,000 after buying an additional 190,905 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Andersons by 1,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 204,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 188,172 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Andersons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,341,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in The Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANDE. BMO Capital Markets cut The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $968.35 million, a PE ratio of -410.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $30.83.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.19). The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

