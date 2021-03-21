Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 47,242 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,242 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.50% of Myers Industries worth $11,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Myers Industries by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,582,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,001,000 after buying an additional 187,140 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on MYE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,826.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.49. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.83 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.