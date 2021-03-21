Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 74,234 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 153.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,234 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Chewy were worth $11,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Chewy by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after buying an additional 40,084 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Chewy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 163.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 675.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 613,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,648,000 after purchasing an additional 534,550 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.37.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $1,720,253.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,023.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 362,082 shares of company stock worth $36,453,004. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CHWY opened at $82.53 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.93 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.54.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

