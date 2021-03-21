Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires Shares of 60,719 Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,178,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Madison Square Garden Sports at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,090,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,257,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,756,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,815,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSGS shares. Macquarie upped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $191.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.34 and its 200 day moving average is $177.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.15 and a 12 month high of $251.35.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.93 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

