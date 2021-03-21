Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Acacia Communications worth $11,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACIA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Acacia Communications by 397.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Acacia Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

In other news, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $448,719.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Gavin sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $300,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,582 shares of company stock worth $1,777,689 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Acacia Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIA opened at $114.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 0.78. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.12.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.