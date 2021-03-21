Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 176,795 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,795 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.08% of iQIYI worth $10,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $70,264,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 580,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 39,301 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 569,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after buying an additional 150,576 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in iQIYI during the third quarter worth about $3,942,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in iQIYI by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 121,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 28,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.20 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, December 24th. New Street Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.06. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $28.22.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

