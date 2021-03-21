Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 2,896 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.92% of StoneX Group worth $10,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $690,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,551,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter worth approximately $128,743,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other StoneX Group news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $1,088,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,081. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $65.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $66.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average is $57.60.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

