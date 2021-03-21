Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 31,755 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,755 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.81% of Heartland Express worth $11,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the third quarter worth $194,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 216.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 56.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTLD opened at $19.18 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.43 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

HTLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

