Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 723,377 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,795,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ambev were worth $11,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABEV. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Ambev during the 4th quarter worth $211,673,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Ambev by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 327,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,931,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,703,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0483 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABEV. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. HSBC raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambev currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

