Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 155,859 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.08% of ProAssurance worth $10,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wishbone Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,371,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,185,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after buying an additional 715,375 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 950,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,749,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,363,000 after acquiring an additional 96,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 204,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of PRA opened at $27.46 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.26.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is presently -24.69%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

