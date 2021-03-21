Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,023 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.75% of Quanterix worth $11,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Quanterix by 475.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $132,176.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $154,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,254,692. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

QTRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of QTRX opened at $59.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.61 and a beta of 1.71. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

