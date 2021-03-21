Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,360,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 750,520 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.18% of ICL Group worth $11,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICL. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Get ICL Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens downgraded ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

ICL stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. ICL Group Ltd has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.0265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.