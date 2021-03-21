Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,140,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,062 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.08% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $10,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on INN shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

NYSE:INN opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.