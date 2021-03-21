Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 508,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.14% of Bausch Health Companies worth $10,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BHC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.62.

NYSE BHC opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

