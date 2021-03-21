Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,173 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $10,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,198.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

CSOD stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $55.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Chirag Shah sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $305,413.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,015,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,895,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,211. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSOD. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

