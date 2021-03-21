Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $10.23 Million Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.63% of USANA Health Sciences worth $10,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 7.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $38,996.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Guest sold 12,515 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,340 shares of company stock worth $4,256,473. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $101.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.09 and a 200-day moving average of $81.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.78 and a 52-week high of $102.58.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

USNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

