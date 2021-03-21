Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $10.43 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.11% of Coca-Cola FEMSA worth $10,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth about $567,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 617.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 37,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOF stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KOF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

