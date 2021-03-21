Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $10.59 Million Stock Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,822 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.70% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $10,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 493.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $596,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.46 and a 52 week high of $44.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $132.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.62 million. Research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

SASR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gabelli downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, G.Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.