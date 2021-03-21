Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $10.60 Million Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.31% of International Game Technology worth $10,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 382.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Macquarie upped their price target on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.