Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $10.64 Million Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.22% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $10,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after buying an additional 119,387 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $25.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.