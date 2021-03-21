Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $10.71 Million Stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,314 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.33% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $10,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.90.

DCPH opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average is $53.10. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

