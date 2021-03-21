Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $10.85 Million Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.20% of Schrödinger worth $10,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 685.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the third quarter worth $2,434,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in Schrödinger by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares during the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $238,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 276,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $31,431,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 908,168 shares of company stock valued at $89,720,057.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $80.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.09. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

