Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $10.87 Million Stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,373 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.14% of OFG Bancorp worth $10,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $36,955.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,054.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,426 shares of company stock worth $287,972. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OFG opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $133.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.28%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

