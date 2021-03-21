Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $11.02 Million Stock Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,002,995 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 152,437 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.63% of IAMGOLD worth $11,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,447 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,706 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,075,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IAG opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

IAMGOLD Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

