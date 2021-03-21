Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $11.05 Million Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,411 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.08% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $11,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $96,958,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,095,000 after purchasing an additional 956,382 shares during the period. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,576,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 529.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,186,000 after buying an additional 256,912 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 820.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 133,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 119,208 shares during the period. 27.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $44.86 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

