Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $11.33 Million Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 709,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,980 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.26% of United Natural Foods worth $11,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth about $185,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.51. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $41.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

