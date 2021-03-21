Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $11.84 Million Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.16% of Hyatt Hotels worth $11,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,255,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,718,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,885,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 88,183 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $4,983,189.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,242.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $176,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,847,060. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of H opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.62 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

H has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

