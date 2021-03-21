Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 262,955 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,149 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.71% of Heartland Financial USA worth $10,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 29.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director Christopher Hylen bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.01.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

