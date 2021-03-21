Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,196 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Perdoceo Education worth $10,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRDO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,681,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,904,000 after purchasing an additional 423,458 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,948,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,245,000 after buying an additional 172,417 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1,038.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 274,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 288,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 42,089 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $529,900.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 920,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,584,638.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 45,036 shares of company stock valued at $567,516 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.73 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $17.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $891.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $171.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.19 million. Analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

