Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Axcelis Technologies worth $10,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 340.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.56. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

In related news, Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $268,359.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $874,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,514 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.