Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,801 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.11% of S&T Bancorp worth $10,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,777,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,521,000 after buying an additional 85,584 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 29,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson cut S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 0.73.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $85.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.73 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter sold 4,081 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $116,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,167 shares in the company, valued at $431,956.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Hieb sold 13,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $389,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

