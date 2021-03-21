Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 131,450 Shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,311,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.48% of Colony Capital worth $11,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Colony Capital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,680,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,695 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colony Capital by 85.3% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 16,736,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705,193 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 16.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,198,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,572,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,378,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,154,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 40,641 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLNY has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist initiated coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Colony Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of CLNY opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.86. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

