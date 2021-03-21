Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 19,311 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,311 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.18% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $10,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $492,845.80. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $90.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.11. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.93.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $233.58 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.13%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

