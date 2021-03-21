Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 34,972 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 855,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,972 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $10,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 61.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 432.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 167,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth about $958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

CS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

