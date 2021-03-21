Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 69,479 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,479 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.18% of Enova International worth $10,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Enova International by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Enova International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Enova International by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Enova International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.80. Enova International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $263.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.32 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 36,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $914,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Gray sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,500 shares of company stock worth $2,536,289. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

