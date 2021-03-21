Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.34% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $10,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 721.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 782.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,532,000 after acquiring an additional 393,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $105,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGIO stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.04.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

AGIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

